  Complejo residencial Tbilisi, Ortachala

Complejo residencial Tbilisi, Ortachala

Tiflis, Georgia
$49,200
11
ID: 32728
Localización

  • País
    Georgia
  • Ciudad
    Tiflis

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

    Clase de negocios
    Monolítico
    2028
    26

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of Old Tbilisi.

Concept and advantages: modern architecture harmoniously integrated into the historical setting of Old Tbilisi; an environmentally friendly and quiet location near the city center; internal infrastructure designed to meet the needs of residents — safe courtyards, sports and Playgrounds, walking areas; two phases of construction on a 13,177 m² plot, including commercial spaces and all necessary services for comfortable living.
 

Layouts

  • Studio — from 32.8 m² / from $49,200
  • 1-bedroom — from 51.7 m² / from $77,600
  • 2-bedroom — from 76.4 m² / from $114,600
  • Office spaces — from 32.8 m² / from $47,600
  • Commercial spaces — from 43.6 m² / price upon request

 

Infrastructure for living and recreation

  • Children’s play and entertainment areas
  •  A football field and a padel tennis court
  •  7,000 m² of landscaped recreational zones
  • Spacious relaxation areas for residents
  • Three-level underground parking
  • Office and commercial spaces

 

Ortachala is one of the oldest and most picturesque districts of Tbilisi, located on the right bank of the Kura River. It is distinguished by a calm and environmentally clean atmosphere compared to other areas of the city, and its proximity to the river and the presence of greenery contribute to creating a favorable living environment. This area is known for its rich history, unique architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, which make it an attractive place for living and investment.

Localización en el mapa

Tiflis, Georgia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Está viendo
Deje su consulta
