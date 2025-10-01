Sobre el desarrollador

Company Presentation – Process Group 2025 LLC

Process Group 2025 LLC is a modern real estate developer based in Batumi. The company was registered in 2018 and has been actively operating on the real estate market since 2022.

We focus on technology and quality. Our projects include smart parking, high-tech elevators, modern engineering systems, and reliable safety solutions.

Our flagship project is the residential complex Orbeliani Residence, located at 28 Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani Street. Completion is planned for December 2026. Apartments are already available for sale in three options:

• Black frame — full freedom to create your own interior design;

• White frame — a ready-to-finish base for quick renovation;

• Turnkey — fully finished apartments, ready to move in.

We offer flexible payment plans for buyers:

• 100% upfront payment with discount;

• Installment plan until September 20, 2027 with 0% interest;

• Three-stage payment: 40% — 30% — 30%.

At Process Group, we develop not only residential buildings but also their surroundings. Over 700 m² are allocated for commercial spaces, and up to 1000 m² for landscaping and infrastructure. This increases both the comfort of living and the investment value of the project.

Process Group invites both investors and private buyers to join. This is not just about apartments in Batumi — it is about a new level of living and a confident investment in the future.

—

We provide flexibility so every buyer can choose the option that fits their needs.

Sales Department:

Planned delivery date: 31.12.2026

Final payment deadline: 30.09.2027