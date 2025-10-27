  1. Realting.com
  3. GOLDEN TEMPLE SALES LLC

Estados Unidos, Lake County
Promotor
2021
Menos de un mes
English
goldentemplehomebuilders.com/
Sobre el desarrollador

We specialize in delivering custom-built residential, commercial, and development projects that are thoughtfully designed to meet your unique vision and goals. Whether it’s building a dream home, a high-performance commercial space, or a large-scale development, our team is committed to excellence in every phase—from planning and design to construction and completion. With a passion for innovation and quality craftsmanship, we go beyond standard building practices to create structures that are not only visually striking but also functional, durable, and built to last. Our collaborative approach ensures that each project reflects your needs while staying on time and within budget. Backed by deep industry experience and a client-focused mindset, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations and add long-term value to every property we build.

Horas de trabajo
Cerrado ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 06:25
(UTC-4:00, America/New_York)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
Día libre
Domingo
Día libre
Jaynne Ruggiano
Jaynne Ruggiano
1 propiedad
