  1. Realting.com
  2. Desarrolladores
  3. Base Element Insaat

Base Element Insaat

Hacikadiroglu 14
;
Base Element Insaat
Escríbenos
Escríbenos
Company type
Company type
Desarrollador
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2023
Языки общения
Idiomas hablados
Русский
Веб-сайт
Página web
baseforinvest.com
Sobre el desarrollador

Gestión profesional de su inversión. Nuestro equipo tiene licencias estatales del 5to nivel — corredor de bienes raíces.

Nuestros agentes en Turquía
Alex Eremeev
Alex Eremeev
Otros desarrolladores
luxera

The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.

It aims to reach important places both at national and international platforms in a short time and to offer its customers the living spaces of their dreams with its strong equity, vast experience, foresighted vision, innovative mindset, organizational structure in parallel with this and the level of performance.

LUXERA Gayrimenkul has completed its first project with Luxera Residence and aimed to become one of the leading companies in the construction sector with its investments in different locations such as Luxera Meydan and Luxera Güneşli, and continues to grow rapidly with the investments of its partners in different sectors.

LUXERA MOAZ A.Ş.; was established in partnership of Luxera Gayrimenkul and CEG QATAR, one of the largest construction companies in Qatar, in 2016. CEG QATAR has undertaken both public and private projects with a real estate portfolio of 3 billion USD. As a result of this strong cooperation, the Luxera Yenibosna project was implemented.

SHOW HYPERMARKET CHAIN; It is one of the leading companies in the retail sector with its SHOW brand in 22 different locations on the European side of Istanbul. It is proud of providing quality service in the retail sector with its professional staff of 500 and an area of 25,000 m².

SAFIR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (SAFIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL); Our eximious institution, which was first established to serve foreign students in our country, was in high demand in its first year with the high standards of education it offers. In this way, in order to serve Turkish students as well, four new schools in Ataşehir, Silivri, Edirne and Bağcılar were put into service in the 2017/2018 academic year. It continues its investments in order to serve students at all levels in the future.

Both of our Turkish and Egyptian partners continue to invest in residential construction, retail, education, alternative energy sources and medical sectors.

Bayraklar
Miray Invest

Nuestra misión

Para reflejar los avances tecnológicos en el negocio al apegarse a los tres principios de Seguridad, Estética y Economía en el negocio de la construcción y la inversión, para garantizar la satisfacción del cliente con un costo mínimo, margen de beneficio mínimo y máxima calidad, y para ofrecer servicios completos de la empresa, inversión y desarrollo de proyectos.

NUESTRA VISIÓN.

Ser el nombre más confiable en bienes raíces a nivel mundial.

Mejorar nuestros éxitos y experiencias aplicando principios de progreso constante y alcanzar un lugar entre las principales empresas del mercado mundial de bienes raíces e inversiones.

Necdet Yapı

Necdet Yapı es una de las mejores y más grandes empresas de construcción en Didim, en la costa del Egeo. Nuestro objetivo es realizar proyectos sobresalientes y esforzarnos por construir apartamentos donde se sienta feliz y seguro. Nuestra característica principal es que nos centramos en los factores ambientales y sociales, la calidad de la construcción y el apoyo profesional en todas las etapas de la transacción.

Alnasser House

Alnasser House: es un equipo compuesto por varias nacionalidades y de diferentes países del mundo que tienen muchas experiencias diversas en muchos campos prácticos en el mundo inmobiliario, marketing y ventas directas Nuestra visión Brindar un servicio gratuito único a nuestros clientes y permitir a nuestros socios e inversores de marketing de todo el mundo construir su estilo de vida y alcanzar sus sueños y objetivos. Nuestra misión Brindar servicios inmobiliarios integrales para la venta, alquiler e inversión en todas las ciudades turcas y brindar una oportunidad de trabajo única para muchas personas interesadas en aumentar los ingresos en su tiempo libre

Realting.com
Ir