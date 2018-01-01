  1. Realting.com
Park Lane Properties, Mauritius

Mauricio, 3 / 4 Cap Dal Coastal Road Tamarin, Black River 90906 Mauritius
Park Lane Properties, Mauritius
Escríbenos
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Idiomas hablados
English
Página web
www.parklane.mu/en
Descripción

Park Lane Properties is one of the leading real estate agencies in Mauritius. Strategically situated on the West Coast in Tamarin, on the North Coast in Grand Bay and in the Centre in Floreal, Park Lane Properties is synonymous to expertise, integrity and trusted advice in real estate. Member of the Estate Agents Association of Mauritius, and a handpicked member of the international networks Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio®, Park Lane Properties is dedicated to providing buyers, sellers and renters of real estate with a high-quality professional service, with a personalized approach. We focus on developing and maintaining long-term and privileged relationships, by being ethical, honest and professional in all circumstances, consistently fair with all parties concerned and respecting confidentiality. With over 15 years of in-depth community and market knowledge, and marketing savvy, Park Lane Properties has become one of the preferred real estate partners in Mauritius for medium to high net worth buyers, sellers and tenants, both Mauritians and non-citizens. These values have accompanied our success since the company’s creation in 2004. We therefore look forward to having the privilege of being of assistance to you for your property needs in Mauritius.

Angelique Samouilhan
Angelique Samouilhan
6 propiedad
