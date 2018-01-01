About the developer

Our construction company has been successfully operating in the real estate market since 2013. During this time, 11 large projects with a total area of more than 48,000 m2 have been implemented. Our residential complexes are located near the Mediterranean Sea in the most promising areas of Turkey with good infrastructure.

We build an ideal property that meets all requirements:

apartments of any size: from small apartments to premium villas

dividends from investments on autopilot due to the work of the management company

guarantee of transparency and legal security of transactions

High quality construction — is our priority

We pay special attention to the quality of construction works and seismic stability of structures. In the construction of residential complexes, only high-quality materials, innovative technologies and professional equipment are used, which allows us to guarantee the durability and strength of each object.