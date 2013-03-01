  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Vine Estate

Vine Estate

Georgia, Kisiskhevi
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
On the platform
6 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.vine-estate.com/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the developer

Vine Estate, founded by the Schuchmann Group, promotes Georgia’s rich wine culture, particularly in Kakheti. Schuchmann Wines Georgia was established in 2008 by German philanthropist Burkhard Schuchmann. The company has become a leader in the region, with 120 hectares of vineyards, 2 million bottles produced annually, and wine exports to 25 countries.

Vine Estate offers luxury accommodations that allow residents to relax in nature with family and friends and enjoy being surrounded by vineyards and stunning views of the Caucasus Mountains. Our projects feature a boutique hotel, villas in Wine Village, a traditional Georgian restaurant and a Wine SPA. The first development project was completed in 2019. It includes 18 luxury villas with private wine cellars. The second project, Alazani Valley Resort, offers eco-friendly townhouses in the heart of Kakheti.

 

Services

Vine Estate is the ideal place for a peaceful retreat or an intelligent investment. With Georgia’s renowned wine industry on the rise, investing in Vine Estate offers an unparalleled lifestyle and high potential returns in one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions.

Our agents in Georgia
Ms Nino
Ms Nino
2 properties
Other developers
Hilton Serviced Apartments
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 3
Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel…
Leave a request
Gera Group
Georgia, Batumi
Residential property 8 Сommercial properties 2 Lands 1
Company "Gera Group" has been implementing development projects in Batumi since 2010. The company has already successfully completed two construction projects in Batumi’s tourist district. The team of the company is staffed with highly qualified and experienced employees.
Leave a request
KASKO GROUP
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 1
The construction company KASKO has many years of experience in implementing projects in the construction sector. The company was founded in 2011 in Batumi, Georgia, and stands out not only by its high-quality constructions but also by the delivery of projects ahead of schedule. Our team con…
Leave a request
Moedani
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 1 Residential property 3
"Moedani", which means square in Georgian, always played a special role in the everyday life of Tbilisi. As all the roads from east or west led to Avlabari, it’s a true crossroad of history and newness. In the historic centre of the city, in the place where locals, passers-by or merchants ti…
Leave a request
Like House
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 2
For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction. Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the constru…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go