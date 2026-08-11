Guides on Buying New Builds in Qatar
Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Qatar
What are the advantages of new buildings in Qatar?
All new housing in this country has excellent technical characteristics, and its appearance and layout meet modern standards.
Other benefits include:
Other benefits include:
- location on the coast;
- the possibility of obtaining a mortgage for a period of up to 25 years;
- investment attractiveness.
In which areas do people most often buy residential complexes in Qatar?
Foreign citizens can only buy property in 9 special zones. The most popular of these are the Doha areas of Al Qasar, Jebel, Al Dafna, Pearl-Qatar, as well as Al Rayyan and the newly built city of Lusail.
What documents should a foreigner collect if he wants to buy real estate in Qatar from a developer?
Foreign nationals who purchase real estate are required to present only a foreign passport.
What is the average cost of 1 sq.m. in new buildings in Qatar?
The average price of new real estate is 3800-4000 euros per square meter. The cost per square meter in studios and apartments is slightly lower, in houses and villas - higher.