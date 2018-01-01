  1. Realting.com
DINDI GROUP

KARAOGLANOGLU CAD. A.D. PLAZA NO 18 ZEYTINLIK KESIMI GIRNE
;
DINDI GROUP
Developer
2005
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
dindiconstruction.com
About the developer

The Dindi group of companies was established in 2005 under the leadership of Murat DINDI. For 20 years, it has become one of the important investment groups of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with its investment in construction and tourism. Dindi has built several high-quality residential, office and retail facilities to date.

Dindi Construction, located under the roof of the Dindi group of companies, continues its projects in 2023 with 130 centers of active housing and jobs. The regions in which the projects are mainly located are Girne, Alsanjak and Lapta.

Dindi Rent A Car operates a total of 74 cars and 2 different locations at Ercan Airport and Girne's head office. Dindi Rent A Car, which has all kinds of tabs in its fleet, continues its activities without slowing down.

Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from € 107,497
50–100 m² 15 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DINDI GROUP
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with sea and mountain views.   The complex will be equipped with all necessary infrastructure:  Shared pool Generator  Double-glazed windows Glass glazing of the balcony Ready-made outputs for air conditioning Water storage tank Solar heating system  Car parking Playground BBQ area Greening and landscape design Video surveillance Shlakbaum   All apartments go with ready decoration from the developer! Spacious living room with balcony Kitchen with built-in high quality furniture Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes  Fully equipped bathroom High quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom Parquet board used in bedrooms  High-quality plumbing, Built-in cabinets Air conditioning findings Panoramic glazing      Particular attention should be paid to the location of the complex, because all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay is nearby:  Supermarket - 1 min. Pharmacy - 2 min. Gas station - 3 min. Restaurant - 5 min. Necat British college - 15 min.  ATMs - 7 min.  Camelot sandy beach with a restaurant - 10 min. Sunas Beach - 10 min.  Spa complex - 7 min.  The gym is 7 minutes.  Mail - 10 minutes. Municipality - 10 min.  Bakery - 5 minutes.    Complex delivery - September 2024.  Apartments available for purchase - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,3 + 1    Comfortable payment system: 2000 GBP deposit  50% payment upon signing a contract  25% payment 6 months before delivery of the complex ( payment is possible monthly, once every 2 months, quarterly )  25% payment for key transfer    Additional information 15 minutes drive to the center of Kyrenia 30 minutes drive to Nicosia 45 minutes drive to Ercan Airport 120 minutes drive to Larnaca Airport   * Shared pool * Generator  * Spacious living room with balcony * Kitchen with built-in high quality furniture * Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes  * Fully equipped bathroom * High quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom * Parquet board used in bedrooms  * Panoramic windows with double glazed windows * Glass glazing of the balcony * Ready-made exits for air conditioning * Water storage tank * Solar heating system  * Car parking * Playground * Greening and landscape design
