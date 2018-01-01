About the developer

The Dindi group of companies was established in 2005 under the leadership of Murat DINDI. For 20 years, it has become one of the important investment groups of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with its investment in construction and tourism. Dindi has built several high-quality residential, office and retail facilities to date.

Dindi Construction, located under the roof of the Dindi group of companies, continues its projects in 2023 with 130 centers of active housing and jobs. The regions in which the projects are mainly located are Girne, Alsanjak and Lapta.

Dindi Rent A Car operates a total of 74 cars and 2 different locations at Ercan Airport and Girne's head office. Dindi Rent A Car, which has all kinds of tabs in its fleet, continues its activities without slowing down.