Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Mahmutlar-Alania. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 55 bis 119 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 850 Meter. Wir stellen sofort fest, dass Mahmutlar das beliebteste Gebiet ist. Nach neuen Daten wächst die Bevölkerung von Mahmutlar am schnellsten und umfasst mehr als 53.000 Menschen und in der Saison 3-4 mal mehr. Dieses Gebiet ist so bebaut wie möglich, das beliebteste unter Ausländern und immer № 1 auf dem Alanya-Immobilienmarkt in der Nachfrage nach Wohnungen. Und die Erklärung dafür ist einfach: In Mahmutlar die perfekte Kombination aus Preis, Qualität sowie einer großen Anzahl von Angeboten für jedes Budget. Gleichzeitig sollte man nicht vergessen, dass in den neuen Häusern von Mahmutlar eine hervorragende Infrastruktur sowie die Infrastruktur des gesamten Bezirks auf höchstem Niveau sind. Mahmutlar-Infrastruktur: Neben einer Vielzahl von Restaurants, Geschäften, Supermärkten, Zwei Bauernmärkte in Mahmutlar, bald wird das große Einkaufszentrum Mahmutlar AVM mit einer Fläche von 20.000 m2 auf dem Gelände des Samstagsmarktes betrieben, einem Kulturzentrum auf einem Grundstück von 10.000 m2, MahmutlarSpor Sportkomplex und ein weiteres Projekt, darunter ein Basketballplatz, ein Tennisplatz, Umkleideräume und soziale Zonen sowie verschiedene kommerzielle Einrichtungen im aktiv bebauten Teil der Atatürk Street.
Wir bieten Ihnen neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Atashekhir. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 70 bis 202 m2.Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie daher immer im Zentrum der Welt. Immobilien zeichnen sich je nach Region durch einen Boden aus. In der Nähe des Meeres befinden sich niedrige Häuser, Luxusvillen. In Schlafbereichen gibt es viele Hochhäuser, Wolkenkratzer. Wenn Sie in Istanbul Immobilien investieren, erhalten Sie gute Kapitalgewinne und hohe Mieteinnahmen, da in der Stadt ständig Ausländer, Studenten, Touristen und gesicherte türkische Staatsbürger aus anderen Regionen leben.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 142 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Gikgilli is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district is distinguished by cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance.
Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 59 to 67 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.