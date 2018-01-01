Stroyaschiysya ZhK v peshey dostupnosti ot prekrasnogo plyazha v Gazipashe

Wir machen Sie auf neue Wohnungen in Gazipas - Alanya aufmerksam. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 51 bis 136 Quadratmeter. Entfernung zum Meer 700 Meter. Beim Kauf einer Immobilie in Gazipash – erhalten Sie nicht nur Quadratmeter am Meer, sondern auch Frieden. Gazipasha ist eine gemütliche Kleinstadt mit einem internationalen Flughafen. Wenn wir über Infrastruktur sprechen, ist die Stadt dem Touristen Alanya weniger als unterlegen, es gibt alles Notwendige für das Leben sowie Stille und Ruhe. Nachdem die Wohnungen in Alanya hochgegangen waren, wandten sich die Augen der Investoren speziell Gazipash zu. Hier tauchten moderne neue Gebäude auf, ohne hoteleigene, laute Komplexe. Die Infrastruktur von Wohnkomplexen ist ähnlichen Häusern in Alanya in keiner Weise unterlegen und gewinnt gleichzeitig den Preis erheblich. Wenn Sie im Moment eine neue Wohnung in Gazipash kaufen, können Sie noch Zeit haben, Ihr Budget erheblich zu sparen, und häufig haben Sie vom Entwickler zinslose Raten erhalten.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 171 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Accommodation in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stay and luxury real estate. Actual real estate in Konyaalti is presented in the database of our agency. Leave the application and we will select the most suitable option for you!
Der neue Komplex befindet sich an einem der besten Orte des prestigeträchtigen und sich aktiv entwickelnden Stadtteils Kargıjak, nur 280 m von einem der besten Strände des Alanya-Strandes Perle entfernt, nur wenige Gehminuten von Geschäften entfernt, Apotheken, Cafés, Restaurants. Nur 700 m zum Mahmutlar-Gebiet.
Die Gesamtfläche des Landes beträgt 2738 m2. Das Projekt besteht aus 2 fünfstöckigen Blöcken mit voller Infrastruktur. Wohnungen 1 + 1 von 56 bis 61 m2. und Duplexe 3 + 1 von 114 m2. bis zu 143 m2.
Das Design entspricht dem Konzept: lakonische Lösungen von Gebäudefassaden, ruhige Dekorationstöne, Panoramafenster und Glasbalkone, die eine zusätzliche einfache Konstruktion ermöglichen.
Der Vorteil des Projekts ist die Kombination von Funktionalität, hochwertigen Materialien und Ästhetik im Detail.
Die Residenz wird mit einer vollständigen internen und externen Infrastruktur ausgestattet. Alle Apartments mit weißen Oberflächen, Badezimmern und Einbauküchen. Alle Apartments verfügen über Wasserfilter.
Der Komplex verfügt über 12 Etagen in einem Block von 106 Apartments, wobei der Tiefgarage- und Außenparkplatz im Preis inbegriffen ist.
Apartments mit verschiedenen Layouts: Standardzimmer 1-2 Schlafzimmer, Maisonetten mit 3 Schlafzimmern und Penthäusern mit 2 Wohnzimmern und 4 Schlafzimmern. Die meisten Apartments bieten Meerblick, der Rest mit Blick auf die Berge.
Merkmale der Wohnungen
Weitere Annehmlichkeiten: Poolbar, Tennis- / Volleyball- / Basketballplätze, Spielzimmer: Pinpong und Billard, Sauna, türkischer Hamam, Dampfbad, Wanderwege und Whirlpool.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Der Komplex liegt 15 Minuten vom Meer entfernt. Cafés, Restaurants, Basare, Apotheken und Geschäfte sind zu Fuß erreichbar. Der Flughafen Gazipasa liegt 25 km entfernt.