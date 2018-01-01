Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Esenyurt. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 115 bis 145 m2. Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die mit ihrem Umfang und ihrem Komfort überraschen. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, in denen Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und Spa vorhanden sind.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
Im September 2022 begann der Bau eines neuen Wohnkomplexes in der Region Alanya – Okujalar, 100 Meter vom Strand entfernt. Der Bezirk Okujalar – ist eine gemütliche Resortecke an der Mittelmeerküste in der Türkei. Okujalars Strände sind mit kleinen Kieselsteinen bedeckt. Die Entfernung von Okujalar zum Zentrum von Alanya beträgt etwas mehr als 30 km. Internationaler Flughafen Antalya – 94 km. Das Gebiet kann in zwei Teile – Wohn und Resort unterteilt werden.
Der Komplex wird auf einem Grundstück von 2460 m ² errichtet, der Gesamtzahl der Wohnungen — 48. Alle Apartments bieten Meer-, Pool- und Naturblick. Art der Wohnungen ( 1 + 1, Duplexe 2 + 1 von 47m2. bis zu 120m2. )
Infrastruktur — Außenpool, Fitness, Sauna, Spielplatz, Parkplatz, Stromerzeuger.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 63 to 124 m2. Distance to the sea 1.3 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Dieser Wohnkomplex mit einer reichen Infrastruktur, bestehend aus zwei Wohnblöcken, ist so angeordnet, dass die meisten Wohnungen der Infrastruktur des Komplexes zugewandt sind. Das Projekt erweitert die Möglichkeiten Ihrer Wohnung und bietet zusätzlichen Platz für Arbeit, Erholung, freundliche Kommunikation und Kindererziehung auf dem Gebiet des Komplexes, da geplant ist, bedeutende Infrastruktur im Erdgeschoss und auf dem Territorium zu platzieren, wie z. B. Innen- und Außenpools, Sauna, Fitness, Whirlpool, Parkplatz, Spielplatz. Eine Schule, ein College, ein Lyzeum, ein Kindergarten, Geschäfte, Supermärkte und Cafés arbeiten innerhalb eines Kilometerradius von der Infrastruktur aus, und nur ein paar Kilometer vom Komplex entfernt befindet sich ein sauberer Sandstrand. Innenpool Offener Pool Kinderpool Fitness Whirlpool Cafeteria Internet im gesamten Komplex Sicherheit Videoüberwachung Parkplatz Satellitenfernsehen Spielplatz Generator Aufzug Die Inbetriebnahme des Komplexes ist für Februar 2022 geplant.