  Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$135,000
21
ID: 32690
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 22.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years, more than 80% / 30%.

  • Payback period from 5 to 7 years
  • Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years
  • Expected return up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

