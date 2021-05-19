  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$135,000
28
ID: 28087
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

The Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years.

✅Payback period: 5 to 7 years
✅Capitalization growth of up to 50% in 5 years
✅Expected return of up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the sales contract, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

Phase 1 (sold): the operating Laya Resort 5* hotel complex
Phase 2 (on sale): the Radisson Blu hotel, consisting of three 7-story buildings, is currently for sale:

  • Studio - 25 m2
  • One-bedroom units - 35 m2 and 50 m2
  • Two- and three-bedroom units - 70 m2 and 75 m2

Building G: 209 units • Building H: 230 units • Building I: 94 units.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Down payment 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction

Construction completion: Q2-3 2026.
Hotel opening: Q4 2026 - Q1 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

