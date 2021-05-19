  1. Realting.com
  Wohnkomplex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

Wohnkomplex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

Karon, Thailand
von
$132,000
7
ID: 28078
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Karon

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong.

The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's play area, and a kids' club are also available.

Some apartments have private pools.

Modern design, stylish interiors, and high-quality materials make the fully functional kitchens, living areas, and separate rooms ideal for family vacations, long-term rentals, or permanent residences.

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 300 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 31 m² - 153 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% income for 5 years
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with recreation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Karon, Thailand

