  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Wohnkomplex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Wohnkomplex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
von
$160,000
BTC
1.9031681
ETH
99.7531795
USDT
158 189.5209329
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 28073
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale
  • Dorf
    Ban Bang Thao

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to shared or private pools.

Complex Management - Radisson Hotel Group:

  • Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest and most dynamic hotel operators.
  • The Radisson portfolio includes nine brands and more than 1,500 hotels in 114 countries. For over 60 years, the company has been serving the hospitality industry, focusing on personalization and unique guest experiences.
  • Radisson hotel management guarantees a high level of service and a stable income for investors.
  • The complex will feature a 70/30 rental pool system, with the option for owners to occupy their apartments independently. Radisson also offers its own loyalty program with exclusive rates and privileges for members.

The project features modern engineering solutions, including smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire suppression systems, a Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location boasts well-developed infrastructure: nearby are golf courses, spas, international restaurants, sports clubs, and the Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping areas. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Ground-floor restaurant
  • Rooftop restaurant with bar
  • Rooftop fitness area
  • Coworking space and lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Water sports and equipment rental
  • Playground for all ages
  • Water park and kids' club with entertainment
  • Mini-disco, quests, and master classes

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage KATABELLO Kata Beach
Karon, Thailand
von
$127,893
Wohnanlage Lotus Hill
Si Sunthon, Thailand
von
$9
Wohnanlage High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
von
$251,694
Wohnanlage Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Rawai, Thailand
von
$73,954
Wohnanlage New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
von
$479,516
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
von
$160,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani, Thailand
von
$770,926
Wir bieten Villen und Apartments mit Terrassen.Einige Wohnungen sind möbliert.Die Häuser verfügen über private Swimmingpools und Parkplätze.Die Residenz mit Panoramablick verfügt über einen schönen Garten, rund um die Uhr Sicherheit, Videoüberwachung, einen 26 Meter langen Infinity-Pool, ein…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Wohnanlage UTOPIA CENTRAL
Tak Dad, Thailand
Preis auf Anfrage
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl 8
Utopia Central is located just 3 km from Central Festival, one of the largest shopping malls in Phuket. It is also in close proximity to other major stores and shops such as Tesco Lotus, Big C Supercenter and Siam Makro. Siriroj International Hospital is a 5-minute walk away and is located o…
Immobilienagentur
Udomo
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Wohnanlage EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Karon, Thailand
von
$199,530
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2028
Etagenzahl 8
Willkommen bei Ever Prime Residences, einer exklusiven Entwicklung im Herzen von Karon Beach, Phuket – einer der schönsten und lebendigsten Reiseziele der Insel. Dies ist mehr als nur eine Residenz; es ist ein Lifestyle-Upgrade und eine intelligente Investitionsmöglichkeit in einem.🌴 Warum E…
Bauherr
The Element by Anocha
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Bauherr
The Element by Anocha
Sprachen
English
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Thailand
Thailand erhebt ab nächstem Jahr eine Tourismusabgabe von Ausländern
19.05.2021
Thailand erhebt ab nächstem Jahr eine Tourismusabgabe von Ausländern
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen