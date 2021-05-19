  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Wohnkomplex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
$173,000
13
ID: 28072
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale
  • Dorf
    Ban Bang Thao

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.

All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.

Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.

Investment opportunities:

  • Participation in a rental pool
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)
  • Complex management: International management company (currently under discussion, but a well-known company will be selected)

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Two swimming pools for adults, one for children
  • Rooftop gardens with cocktail bars
  • Lobby Reception
  • Concierge service
  • Dynamic professional sports complex
  • Restaurant
  • Coworking area
  • Children's play club
  • Multifunctional library
  • 24/7 security
  • Daily shuttle bus to the supermarket, water park, and beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Wohnkomplex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
von
$173,000
