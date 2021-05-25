  1. Realting.com
  2. Russland
  3. Moskau
  4. Wohnung in einem Neubau ONE Flat

Wohnung in einem Neubau ONE Flat

Moskau, Russland
von
$617,818
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32882
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 4160840
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 19.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Russland
  • Region / Bundesland
    Föderationskreis Zentralrussland
  • Stadt
    Moskau
  • Metro
    Delovoy Tsentr (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Mezhdunarodnaya (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Vystavochnaya (~ 300 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2030
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    90

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very heart of Russia's business life – Moscow-City, a symbol of modern energy, ambition, and a magnet for the world's leading corporations and investors. ONE enjoys an unparalleled location near key transport arteries – the Third Ring Road, the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass, and the Moskva River embankment, just 10 minutes from the Kremlin. Here, breathtaking architecture meets impeccable comfort and world-class hotel-style services. In its visual design, the prestigious ONE complex comprises two vertical towers connected at their base and summit. Its sculptural form draws inspiration from the famous Möbius strip, a concept masterfully interpreted by the project's architects. ONE rises 90 floors high. The panoramic windows in every apartment frame stunning city views, stretching from the historic center to the capital's dynamically evolving modern districts. On the 85th floor, you will find the Sky Garden – Europe's highest park, a natural oasis in the clouds. These lush green spaces are integrated directly next to the residences, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony within the metropolis. Soaring on the 83rd floor is the Sky Bridge – a glass walkway connecting the two towers of the complex. It offers a unique opportunity to admire unparalleled, bird's-eye views of the capital. A defining feature of the complex is its infrastructure, designed on the All-in-One principle. Residents have access to a private club with lounges, a private cinema, a billiards room, dedicated workspaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. ONE also features a boutique retail gallery and a premium gastro-cluster, offering unique culinary experiences from around the globe. Key Features of the Complex: — Europe's highest Sky Garden on the 85th floor — The tallest skyscraper in Moscow-City, standing at 379 m — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows in all apartments — Smart engineering and five-star hotel-level service — All-in-One private club infrastructure — A three-level parking garage with EV charging stations — 24/7 security and concierge service Location Highlights: — 1 minute to the Third Ring Road (TTK) — 2 minutes to the Moskva River embankment — Walking distance from 'Delovoy Tsentr' Metro Station — 2 minutes to the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass — 10 minutes to the Kremlin — 5 minutes to the Government Building (White House)
Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 32.7 – 60.9
Preis pro m², USD 15,222 – 23,674
Wohnungspreis, USD 617,818 – 1,02M
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 67.2 – 93.4
Preis pro m², USD 13,518 – 16,440
Wohnungspreis, USD 1,01M – 1,49M
Wohnungen 3 zimmer
Fläche, m² 97.1 – 103.0
Preis pro m², USD 16,952 – 17,976
Wohnungspreis, USD 1,72M – 1,80M

Standort auf der Karte

Moskau, Russland
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russland
von
$121,475
Wohngebäude Dom na Zorge
Moskau, Russland
von
$176,302
Wohnanlage ZK Rotterdam
Moskau, Russland
von
$240,080
Wohngebäude Gorkiy
Kaliningrad, Russland
von
$85,163
Wohnviertel Novyy gorod
Kaliningrad, Russland
von
$61,211
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnung in einem Neubau ONE Flat
Moskau, Russland
von
$617,818
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Primavera
Wohnanlage Primavera
Wohnanlage Primavera
Wohnanlage Primavera
Wohnanlage Primavera
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Primavera
Wohnanlage Primavera
Moskau, Russland
von
$290,164
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Fläche 41–101 m²
4 Immobilienobjekte 4
Die Clubstadt am Primavera River liegt an einer der malerischsten Küsten im Nordwesten Moskaus. br / Bei Apartments mit unübertroffenem Blick auf den Fluss können Sie Sonne und Wasser gleichzeitig bewundern, und die erste Linie bleibt immer die erste.
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
41.2 – 44.3
228,504 – 255,384
Wohnung 2 zimmer
77.3 – 100.9
337,554 – 603,661
Immobilienagentur
One Moscow
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Wohnanlage Belyy sad
Kaliningrad, Russland
von
$54,558
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2022
Etagenzahl 9
Der Wohnkomplex „ Weißer Garten ” befindet sich im südlichen Kaliningrad, weit weg vom Zentrum. Dieser Teil der Region Moskau ist berühmt für seine hervorragende soziale Infrastruktur. Der Preis in diesem Bereich ist niedriger als in anderen, aber die Qualität der Struktur nimmt zu. Der Entw…
Immobilienagentur
Westdream
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Stereo
Wohnanlage Stereo
Wohnanlage Stereo
Wohnanlage Stereo
Wohnanlage Stereo
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Stereo
Wohnanlage Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russland
von
$47,904
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Etagenzahl 16
ZHK Stereo ist ein riesiger Komplex von 4 Häusern im Moskauer Stadtteil Kaliningrad. Dieser Ort ist aktiv aufgebaut, die Infrastruktur ist in der Nähe. Der Komplex selbst ist ein moderner Stil, kleine Apartments und viele Nachbarn. Für Liebhaber des aktiven Lebens.
Immobilienagentur
Westdream
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Russland
Allrussischer Wohnungskongress in Sotschi 2021: Das Programm wird reichhaltig sein!
25.05.2021
Allrussischer Wohnungskongress in Sotschi 2021: Das Programm wird reichhaltig sein!
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen