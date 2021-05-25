  1. Realting.com
  2. Russland
  3. Moskau
  4. Hütte NICOLE

Hütte NICOLE

Moskau, Russland
von
$3,01M
;
15
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32881
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 3706631
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 17.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Russland
  • Region / Bundesland
    Föderationskreis Zentralrussland
  • Stadt
    Moskau
  • Metro
    Kitay-gorod (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Kuznetsky Most (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Lubyanka (~ 400 m)
  • Metro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Ploshchad Revolyutsii (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Teatralnaya (~ 400 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    7

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with contemporary additions, embracing a seamless aesthetic that points to the future while respectfully preserving traces of the past. Development of this calibre has never been seen before in Russia. The scheme is made up of three key areas: Club, Residence and Collection — each developed fr om a family of buildings. The overall design celebrates the existing structures and creates a four-dimensional experience linking historic spaces with new. Kitay-Gorod is an area of strategic and historic importance in the heart of Moscow that has been neglected in recent decades, leading to a sealing-off of the district and an interruption of flow between the city’s most prominent sites, including Red Square, the Kremlin, the Bolshoi Theatre, Saint Basils Cathedral, GUM and TSUM department stores. Harmonious Landscape Design Nicole brings together a mix of public green spaces and gardens for private residential use, designed by Landscape Bureau DS architecture and Derevo Park. Inspired by French courtyards surrounded by stately neoclassical architecture, the landscaping is designed to be in stylistic harmony with the structures. The public areas offer a living environment in the heart of Moscow, evolving and shifting throughout the seasons like the city itself. The private outdoor spaces for residents will feature a variety of flowering plants and evergreen trees and shrubs, as well as water features and a fireplace to create spaces of tranquility and convivial comfort. The Common Areas From the Grand Lobby to the private clubs, Nicole’s common areas are designed to inspire connection. Each individual space is customized from floor to ceiling to align with its intended purpose, resulting in a distinctive blend of aesthetics and a journey of surprise from one lavish venue to the next. Imaginative in layout, highly expressive in color and materiality and rich in exquisite detail, the shared spaces themselves work to create and sustain a new urban lifestyle for residents. An Exclusive Lifestyle Residents gain access to a unique private club membership, benefiting from an exclusive array of services and amenities. Dedicated to creating an urban lifestyle that encourages connection, conviviality and wellbeing in an atmosphere of total elegance and utmost discretion. Otherworldly Apartments Nicole Сlub and Nicole Residence residences feature interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA London Studio) that treats every detail as an opportunity for artistic expression. Divided into two aesthetic categories, Classic and Modern, the apartments favor the world’s finest materials and installations, embracing diverse inspirations that converge around a common thread of excellence. Classic apartments embody timeless grandeur through the presence of ornate cornicing on walls and ceilings, timber basketweave flooring and architrave finishes that frame traditional design details in a contemporary context. Minimalist in comparison, the Modern apartments feature a crisp contrast of cool stainless-steel detailing and warm timber flooring, creating spaces wh ere serenity and luxury speak through clean lines and thoughtful forms. Nicole Collection Coho Interior Design brings French timeless chic to the Collection. The interior showcases a sophisticated and lively eclectic style, achieved through exquisite modern finishes combined with classic shapes and proportions. The public spaces are adorned exclusively with natural materials: precious woods, natural stone — marble and travertine — and decorative brass elements. Finishes The project features White Box Deluxe pre-finishing. Exceptional architectural and interior solutions. Premium Smart engineering and equipment. The pre-finish state of each apartment allows the space to be adapted to the owner's needs and individual design project. Frame partitions enable maximally quiet and clean work when relocating them or adapting the outlet network. Additionally, it is possible to choose a option and finish collections from the world-renowned design bureau.
Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 76.2 – 123.1
Preis pro m², USD 37,034 – 40,737
Wohnungspreis, USD 3,01M – 4,56M
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 116.5 – 173.7
Preis pro m², USD 32,096 – 34,565
Wohnungspreis, USD 3,74M – 6,00M

Standort auf der Karte

Moskau, Russland
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Hüttendorf Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russland
von
$28,225
Hüttendorf Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russland
Preis auf Anfrage
Hüttendorf Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russland
von
$49,226
Hüttendorf Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russland
von
$97,045
Hüttendorf Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russland
von
$30,702
Sie sehen gerade
Hütte NICOLE
Moskau, Russland
von
$3,01M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Hüttendorf Vuoksaari
Hüttendorf Vuoksaari
Hüttendorf Vuoksaari
Hüttendorf Vuoksaari
Hüttendorf Vuoksaari
Hüttendorf Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russland
von
$16,044
Bauherr
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Eine Anfrage stellen
Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Alle anzeigen Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Hüttendorf Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russland
von
$21,978
Das Ferienhausdorf "Korkinsky Creek" befindet sich im Stadtteil Vsevolozhsky der Region Len. Nur 12 km von St. Petersburg, nicht weit vom Korkinsee entfernt. Wenn Sie von einem reichen und komfortablen Leben in der Natur in der Nähe der Stadt träumen, dann sind preiswerte Gebiete mit einer g…
Bauherr
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Eine Anfrage stellen
Hüttendorf Levada 2
Hüttendorf Levada 2
Hüttendorf Levada 2
Hüttendorf Levada 2
Hüttendorf Levada 2
Alle anzeigen Hüttendorf Levada 2
Hüttendorf Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russland
von
$19,831
Bauherr
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Russland
Allrussischer Wohnungskongress in Sotschi 2021: Das Programm wird reichhaltig sein!
25.05.2021
Allrussischer Wohnungskongress in Sotschi 2021: Das Programm wird reichhaltig sein!
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen