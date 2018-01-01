Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer villas with balconies and terraces, views of the Mediterranean Sea and private swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Italian kitchen
Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, including the marina, the tourist area and a shopping mall.
Polis - 35 minutes
Limassol - 40 minutes
Center of Paphos - 2 minutes
Tombs of the Kings - 15 minutes
Shopping mall - 7 minutes
Marina - 8 minutes
Beach - 9 minutes
Hospital - 8 minutes
International school - 10 minutes
Highway - 8 minutes
International airport - 15 minutes
Golf club - 20 minutes
We offer new villas and apartments with different layouts:
50 luxury two-bedroom apartments
Two-bedroom villas
Three-, four- and five-bedroom mansions
The residence is a part of Natura 2000 nature reserve. Here You'll find colf courses and a golf academy, a spa center, a restaurant, a cafe, a bar and boutiques, bike and hiking routes, a garden and an organic farm, vineyards, a yoga area, an outdoor fitness center, a kids' playground, sports grounds, an equestrian center.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the exclusive area, directly in the territory od the nature reserve, just 10 minutes from Paphos with its beaches, restaurants, shops, and all necessary infrastructure.
We offer new apartments with terraces and parking spaces. There is also a penthouse with a private swimming pool of 24 m2, indoor and outdoor terraces, parking spaces.
The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Security door
Mosquito nets
Fitted wardrobes
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Solar and electric water heaters
LED lighting
TV
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.