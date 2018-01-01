  1. Realting.com
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Peyia, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus
from
€480,000
About the complex

We offer modern villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces, covered verandas, and panoramic sea views.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the famous Blue-Flag beaches of Coral Bay and Akamas National Park.

  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • Sea - 7 minutes
  • Shopping malls - 12 minutes
  • Golf course - 25 minutes
Peyia, Cyprus

