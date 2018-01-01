New complex of villas in a picturesque area, Lefkara, Cyprus

We offer apartments with terraces, parking spaces, storerooms.
The penthouse has a roof-top terrace with a swimming pool.
Completion - May, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for underfloor heating
Pre-installation for air conditioning in the bedrooms
Air conditioning in the living rooms
Italian tiles
Parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Video intercom
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center, within walking distance of the promenade and the beach.
Beach - 1.6 km
Supermarket - 500 meters
We offer apartments and penthouses with balconies and a view of the city.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Laminated flooring
Aluminous double-glazed windows and doors
Kitchen cabinetry
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, in close proximity to all necessary infrastructure, including schools, supermarkets, banks, cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers.
SOHO Resort is a one-of-a-kind residential resort and a well-known landmark in Paphos, located on the city's most privileged waterfront. This resort is set to be the highest building in the city, with two towers - the residential West Tower with 15 floors and the under-construction 5-star hotel chain on the East Tower with 16 floors.
The architecture of this much-anticipated development includes organic lines and natural curves, which are topped with the towers' elegant futuristic silhouette, which reflects a sense of luxury and comfort while standing out without disturbing the surrounding landscape.
The residences include a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, sports facilities, a park, a playground, and beautiful gardens - all of which are necessary amenities for relaxation and a comfortable lifestyle. Furthermore, the resort will be surrounded by luxury hotels, nightlife, schools and universities.
The breathtaking views of Paphos' seafront, the harbour with its picturesque castle, and the panoramic views of the vibrant city complete an already stunning project.
Apartment Types: 3, 4 bedrooms
Total Covered Area: 144 sq.m - 190 sq.m
Price: €1,720,000 - €4,390,000
Price doesn't include VAT.