Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer apartments with verandas and storerooms.
Some flats have roof-top gardens.
Completion - July, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for electric shutters
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 5 minutes away from the port and the center of Limassol.
We offer stylish and spacious villas with gardens and barbecue areas, infinity pools (from 18 m2 to 40 m2), patios, terraces and summer showers, covered parking spaces.
Plots size - from 229 m² to 393 m².
Facilities and equipment in the house
Granite kitchen worktop
High-quality sanitary ware
Provision for air conditioning in all rooms
Provision for TV, telephone and Internet in all rooms, security system
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the centre of Ayia Napa, close to sandy beaches and all necessary infrastructure, including, shops, restaurants, banks and night life.
Beach - 500 meters
Ayia Napa Marina - 1.5 km
Private school - 10 km
Airport - 40 km
We offer spacious and modern apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouse has a roof-top garden and a panoramic view of the city.
Completion - summer of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the center of Larnaca, near a prestigious school, within walking distance of the beach.