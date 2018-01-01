  1. Realting.com
  Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus

Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€262,500
20
About the complex

We offer new apartments with parking spaces, storerooms, a picturesque view of the city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Central satellite antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the city center, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.

  • Promenade and beach - 10 minutes walk
  • Park and salt lake - 15 minutes walk
  • International airport and highways - 5 minutes drive
Larnaca, Cyprus

Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€262,500
