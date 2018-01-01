  1. Realting.com
  3. New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€275,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with verandas and parking spaces.

The penthouses have roof-top gardens.

Completion - April, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Video intercom
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for electric shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the center of Limassol and all necessary infrastructure.

Limassol, Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Leave a request
