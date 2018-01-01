New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, close to all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers and a golf course, a few minutes drive from Paphos promenade and harbour, shops and places of interest.
Akamas Nature Reserve - 25 minutes
Blue-Flag Beach - 12 minutes
Marina - 10 minutes
Tombs of the Kings - 20 minutes
Center of the city of Paphos - 15 minutes
Shopping mall - 18 minutes
Archaeological Park - 18 minutes
Harbour and promenade - 20 minutes
Highway - 12 minutes
International airport - 25 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouse has a roof-top garden.
The residence features a direct access to the beach and a panoramic sea view.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Double glazing
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the sea.
Larnaca marina - 5 minutes drive
Schools and colleges - 5 minutes drive
Supermarkets - 5 minutes drive
Larnaca Airport - 5 minutes drive
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains, large balconies. covered parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Safety door and video intercom
Kitchen appliances (oven, electric hob and extractor fan)
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area on a hill, only 4 minutes from the roundabout, 8 minutes from the beach and the city center with shops, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries.