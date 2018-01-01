  1. Realting.com
New residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€350,000
;
8
About the complex

We offer apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces.

Completion - November, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Video intercom
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for electric shutters
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the city center, near a shopping mall and a clinic.

Limassol, Cyprus

