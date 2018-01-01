Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the city of Larnaca, Cyprus

The project is a residential house. It is a three-storey building in the village of Pervolia, a few kilometres away from Larnaca town and the international airport.

The building consists of 5 one bedroom flats and 1 two bedroom flat.

Ground floor: one bedroom flat.

2nd floor: 3 one bedroom flats.

3rd floor: one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The village of Pervolia is located just 16 kilometres west of Larnaca town. The village has many gardens and scenic spots, old buildings and churches, sports and cultural clubs, and the sandy beach of Faros.