  3. Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the city of Larnaca, Cyprus

Meneou, Cyprus
from
€155,000
;
8
About the complex

The project is a residential house. It is a three-storey building in the village of Pervolia, a few kilometres away from Larnaca town and the international airport.

The building consists of 5 one bedroom flats and 1 two bedroom flat.

Ground floor: one bedroom flat.

2nd floor: 3 one bedroom flats.

3rd floor: one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The village of Pervolia is located just 16 kilometres west of Larnaca town. The village has many gardens and scenic spots, old buildings and churches, sports and cultural clubs, and the sandy beach of Faros.

New building location
Meneou, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Residential complex Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€4,60M
Residential complex New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€139,000
Residential complex New residence in a prestigious area of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€504,000
Residential complex Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€2,45M
Residential complex Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€456,750
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings. It's possible to build a swimming pool and a roof-top garden for each house. Completion - May, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour. City center - 5 km Beach - 4 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 500 meters Supermarket - 300 meters School - 1.5 km Golf course - 3 km Mew marina - 7 km
Residential complex New residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€185,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with verandas and parking spaces. Completion - April, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Parquet in the bedrooms Kitchen cabinetry Video intercom Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for electric shutters Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the center of Limassol and all necessary infrastructure.
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€770,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-storey villas with sea views, terraces and swimming pools. Plot areas - from 316 m2 to 375 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Built-in wardrobes Italian kitchen Solar and electric water heaters LED lighting Air conditioning TV Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just a few minutes away from the center of Paphos, within walking distance of bus stops, banks, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, restaurants. Sea - 200 meters Paphos - 3 km English school - 1 km Airport - 20 km
