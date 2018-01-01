  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derineia, Cyprus

Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derineia, Cyprus

Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€198,000
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Small residential complex in the prestigious neighbourhood of Derinei. Among its features are its luxurious exterior and minimalist design, as well as its favourable location. Concrete and glass are the main elements of the exterior, giving it a modern and unique look, while the flats inside are luxurious and modern.

The project comprises 6 one and two bedroom flats with private verandas and parking spaces. Two of the penthouses include a huge roof garden with stunning views.

The project is designed to meet the needs of families and couples who want to be just minutes away from the vibrant centre of Protaras and Ayia Napa.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just a few hundred metres from Paralimni Hospital, overlooking the old town of Famagusta.

Derineia is one of the historical towns of Cyprus, 5 km from Paralimni, 15 km from Protaras. The town has many monuments, churches, museums and a large green park.

New building location
Famagusta, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€195,000
Residential complex Complex of villas and townhouses with a panoramic view, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€488,250
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a restaurant, Kato, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€549,000
Residential complex Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€400,000
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€1,00M
You are viewing
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derineia, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€198,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€209,733
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a mixed-use development in the city centre. The project is a building with flats with 1-3 bedrooms and studios with modern and luxurious design, shops on the ground floor, parking for cyclists, landscaped gardens on the roof. Location and nearby infrastructure In the centre of Larnaca. Close to lively streets, picturesque squares, cafes, restaurants, shops, bars. School: 20 m Airport: 8 km University: 2 km Hospital: 2 km Beach: 500 m
Residential complex Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Residential complex Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€610,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas with a panoramic sea view, swimming pools and landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to all necessary infrastructure. Sea - 200 meters Supermarket - 500 meters Airport - 17 km
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex next to the park and lake, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex next to the park and lake, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
A small residential complex with a parking offers apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Faneromeni area, known as one of the most elite areas in Larnaca, offers its residents an affluent lifestyle where tranquility and convenience are guaranteed. 50 meters from Patticheio Park 250 meters from Larnaca Salt Lake 5 minutes from Finikoudes Beach
Realting.com
Go