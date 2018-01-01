Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus

Small residential complex in the prestigious neighbourhood of Derinei. Among its features are its luxurious exterior and minimalist design, as well as its favourable location. Concrete and glass are the main elements of the exterior, giving it a modern and unique look, while the flats inside are luxurious and modern.
The project comprises 6 one and two bedroom flats with private verandas and parking spaces. Two of the penthouses include a huge roof garden with stunning views.
The project is designed to meet the needs of families and couples who want to be just minutes away from the vibrant centre of Protaras and Ayia Napa.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located just a few hundred metres from Paralimni Hospital, overlooking the old town of Famagusta.
Derineia is one of the historical towns of Cyprus, 5 km from Paralimni, 15 km from Protaras. The town has many monuments, churches, museums and a large green park.
We offer apartments with terraces.
The penthouse has a roof-top terrace.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, near all necessary infrastructure.
The largest Park in Larnaca - 200 meters
Larnaca Salt Lake - 500 meters
Larnaca Downtown - 3 minutes
Beach - 5 minutes
Embrace a life of luxury in Cyprus with this unique beachfront complex that offers the perfect blend of privacy, exclusivity, and convenience. With a limited number of residences, including 12 three-bedroom and 6 one-bedroom apartments, a 5-bedroom penthouse, and 2 commercial spaces ideal for offices or shops, you can enjoy an unparalleled sense of comfort and seclusion. The complex offers easy access to exceptional amenities such as a communal swimming pool, gym, and covered parking, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.
The penthouse on the top floor features an expansive roof terrace where you can unwind and take in the stunning Mediterranean views. Every apartment features 3.15-meter-high ceilings and premium finishes that reflect the utmost in sophistication and style, making them the perfect choice for even the most discerning buyer. Whether you are looking to invest or live in this prime location, this beachfront property is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in one of the most coveted locations in Cyprus.
Please note that VAT is not included in the price of the property.