Residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens, picturesque views.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Alarm
Underfloor heating
Tile floor
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
Blue-Flag beach — 18 minutes (13.7 km)
Paphos center — 16 minutes (10.5 km)
Paphos harbour and promenade — 20 minutes (15 km)
Shopping mall — 18 minutes (12.6 km)
International private school — 15 minutes (11 km)
Highway — 10 minutes (8.4 km)
International airport — 220 minutes (23 km)
Golf course — 5 minutes (3.5 km)
The complex has an indoor swimming pool, a gym and parking spaces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located in the heart of Kato Paphos, the harbour offers a variety of amenities, restaurants and cafes, archaeological monuments and a beautiful promenade. The Kings Avenue Mall - the largest shopping mall in Cyprus is a five minute walk from the Sea Dream development. Offering a variety of chain restaurants and cafes, a multiplex cinema, shopping experience and children’s play area.
Paphos city centre - 600 m
Tombs of Kings - 700 m
King’s Avenue mall - 800 m
Beach - 1.3 km
Paphos harbour - 2.1 km
An exclusive resort and residential complex located in an ecologically clean, picturesque natural environment with magnificent beaches, crystal clear sea, breathtaking views. The complex offers luxury apartments, a world-class yacht harbor with a full cycle of ship servicing, and a full-fledged coastal infrastructure. The two high-rise towers are T-shaped. There are 10 types of layouts to choose from. In addition, the complex has villas with private berths or access to the beach. The infrastructure of the complex includes round-the-clock administrator and concierge services, security, fitness and spa centers, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, kids club, gardens, beach service, parking and much more.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex located in the south-eastern part of the island and includes the official port of call for Cyprus, and there is a customs office in the harbor. Cyprus is strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean at the crossroads of three continents — Europe, Asia and Africa. It is a safe harbor with picturesque nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living.