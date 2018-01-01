  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus

Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€660,000
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer two-storey villas with parking spaces and gardens.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes away from 5-star hotels.

  • Harbour - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 8 minutes
  • Private school - 2 minutes
  • University - 13 minutes
  • Restaurant - 5 minutes
  • Bakery - 8 minutes
  • Market - 4 minutes
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€1,00M
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€535,000
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€675,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€808,500
Residential complex Karaolanolu
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€73,000
You are viewing
Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€660,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€327,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality apartments with large terraces. The modern residence features a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Intercom Provisions for air conditioning Granite countertops Location and nearby infrastructure University - 2.3 km Beach - 1.6 km Limassol Marina - 1.7 km Highway - 6.9 km Old town - 1.7 km Restaurants - 2 km Port - 2.9 km
Residential complex Complex of villas in the center of Peyia, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas in the center of Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€700,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer cozy villas with landscaped gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Marble floors and staircases Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of the vibrant area, near a kindergarten and schools, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Supermarket - 800 meters Beach - 3.5 km Airport - 18 km
Residential complex Complex of villas with green areas in a quiet neighborhood, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with green areas in a quiet neighborhood, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€493,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house. The residence features large landscaped green areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour. City center - 5 km Beach - 4 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 500 meters Supermarket - 300 meters School - 1.5 km Golf course - 3 km Mew marina - 7 km
Realting.com
Go