Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer quality apartments with large terraces.
The modern residence features a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Intercom
Provisions for air conditioning
Granite countertops
Location and nearby infrastructure
University - 2.3 km
Beach - 1.6 km
Limassol Marina - 1.7 km
Highway - 6.9 km
Old town - 1.7 km
Restaurants - 2 km
Port - 2.9 km
We offer cozy villas with landscaped gardens and swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Marble floors and staircases
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of the vibrant area, near a kindergarten and schools, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Supermarket - 800 meters
Beach - 3.5 km
Airport - 18 km
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house.
The residence features large landscaped green areas.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour.
City center - 5 km
Beach - 4 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 500 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
School - 1.5 km
Golf course - 3 km
Mew marina - 7 km