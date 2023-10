We offer villas with areas of 235 m2.

Features of the flats

Each house includes 4 bedrooms (the fifth bedroom or a roof-top studio can be made), 3 bathrooms, a utility room, a luminous and spacious open-plan living room with a dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows and an access to the garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet central area of Paphos with numerous shops, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, schools.