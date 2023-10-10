Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€8,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features:This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area of Limassol a…
€1,48M

Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

