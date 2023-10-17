Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Mesa Geitonia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€450,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
€390,000

Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir