  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€475,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€400,000

Properties features in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus

