Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta phoinikarion

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta phoinikarion, Cyprus

1 property total found
3 room cottage with mountain view in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 room cottage with mountain view
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in Finikaria village
€428,000

Properties features in koinoteta phoinikarion, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir