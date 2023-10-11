Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta armenochoriou

Pool Residential properties for sale in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

apartments
3
houses
4
3 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 737 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 737 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€3,80M
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€360,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 621 m²
Number of floors 1
Project description The complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in the mountainous area ne…
€2,93M

Properties features in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir