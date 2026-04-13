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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Discover the ultimate in Luxury living with a nestled in the peaceful hills of Peyia - Kathi…
$2,68M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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