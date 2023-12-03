Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Zminj
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Zminj, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Gradisce, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Gradisce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 260 m²
Are you still searching for your ideal place of vacation? Perhaps amazing cuisine, stunning …
€800,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Zminj, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir