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Mansions for sale in Costa Rica

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2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Hacienda Cocobolo is a luxurious estate blending southern Spanish architecture with Costa Ri…
$1,95M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Welcome to El Palacete Flamingo, an exceptional luxury residence perched majestically above …
$4,40M
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