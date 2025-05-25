Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Canton de Santa Cruz
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Canton de Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Hotel
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Located in the desirable Rio Santo area—just 10 minutes from Tamarindo—this newly built, ful…
$1,99M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go