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Townhouses for sale in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Colinas de Golf, a private gat…
$249,000
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