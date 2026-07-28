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Condos for sale in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica

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Condo 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Located steps from Playa Flamingo’s white sand beach, Villas Flamingo #5 is a fully remodele…
$650,000
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