Commercial real estate in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

Commercialin Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
8 230 m²
€ 49,000,000
Package with 4 hotels in the luxury ski area Switzerland & ndash; St. Morice. Total number o…
Commercialin Haute Nendaz, Switzerland
€ 1,600,000
A very famous pizza-bar in a popular Ski resort. The bar was opened in 1984, and a pizzeria …
Commercialin Sion, Switzerland
€ 2,010,000
The restaurant is 10 minutes drive from the center of the capital of the Canton, the city of…
Commercial real estatein Leuk, Switzerland
9 600 m²
€ 3,300,000
A wonderful hotel with a lovely restaurant was built in 1992 and is the newest in Loyk Count…

