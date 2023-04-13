Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco

Commercial real estate in Morocco

hotels
2
offices
18
65 properties total found
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
42 903 m²
€ 742,715
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Tiflet. Agricultural…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
73 000 m²
€ 1,856,788
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Farm in Sidi Battache province Ben Sli…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
70 000 m²
€ 3,713,575
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Nkheila Province of Khémisset. Farm of 7 he…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
36 000 m²
€ 1,506,226
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Skhirat. Farm of 3.6 hectares with 1000 fru…
Office 5 bathroomsin Rabat, Morocco
Office 5 bathrooms
Rabat, Morocco
5 bath 2 030 m²
€ 2,723,288
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Pretty modern villa with sw…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
63 000 m²
€ 2,030,088
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a farm in Allal Al Bahraoui. 30 minutes from Rabat, …
Office 2 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 110 m²
€ 3,714
AYKANA real estate agencies rents an office in Rabat Agdal. Apartment of two fronts, with a…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
15 000 m²
€ 1,386,401
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Bouznika. A large farm with a total area of…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
20 000 m²
€ 594,172
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Tiflet. Farm with an area of 2…
Office 2 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 233 m²
€ 721,052
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an office in Rabat at the bottom of Agdal. Apartment …
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
13 000 m²
€ 792,229
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Benslimane. A farm located in Benslimane. A…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 21 000 m²
€ 1,114,073
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Khemisset. A lake front farm, on 2.1 hectar…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 320 m²
€ 9,160,152
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa for office use in Rabat Hay Riad. New villa o…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
28 614 m²
€ 940,772
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Sala Al Jadida. Land with an are…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
10 000 m²
€ 222,815
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Tiflet Ain Johra. Titled agricul…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
11 200 m²
€ 371,358
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Khemisset Tiflet. A titled farm with an are…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
80 000 m²
€ 7,427,150
Farmhouse for sale in Ain Aouda. A large farm of 8 ha in Ain Aouda on a national road. It ha…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 31 250 m²
€ 668,444
You want to buy a farm in Ait mimoun: Farm on the road and next to a beautiful forest for hi…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
160 000 m²
€ 5,941,720
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Essehoul. Land for sale with an RB ratin…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
103 m²
€ 965,530
Building for sale in Temara Wifak. New building in R + 2 for sale in wifak Temara, near the …
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
21 000 m²
€ 1,299,751
Want to buy agricultural land in Temara Ain Aouda ? Land for sale with an area of 21,000 m²…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
6 000 m²
€ 569,454
You want to buy a farm? A large and beautiful farm for sale with an area of 6.000 m² contai…
Office 2 bathroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 2 bathrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 131 m²
€ 519,901
Office for sale in Rabat Agdal. Office with two facades, at the top of Agdal, very good cond…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
60 000 m²
€ 1,188,344
Would you like to buy agricultural land in Ain Aouda? A land for sale with an area of 6 hec…
Commercialin Meknes, Morocco
Commercial
Meknes, Morocco
675 m²
€ 1,671,109
Want to buy a property in Salé La Marina? A building of R + 2 and an area of 675 m² (reside…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 15 000 m²
€ 1,733,002
Want to buy a farm in Bouznika ? A large and beautiful farm with an area of 1.5 Ha in Bouzn…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
50 000 m²
€ 1,114,073
Want to buy a farm in Khemisset Tiflet? Farm in full companion, 15 Km of Tiflet and of an ar…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
30 000 m²
€ 1,114,073
Want to buy a Farm in Benslimane? A large farm of 3 Hectares with villa on 228 sqm, in Bensl…
Office 3 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 3 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 138 m²
€ 544,658
You want to buy an office in Rabat Agdal? An office of an area of 138 m² on the ground floor…
Commercialin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Commercial
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
40 000 m²
€ 1,052,180
Want to buy a farm in Benslimane? A farm of 4 hectares titled at the edge of the asphalt roa…

Regions with properties for sale

caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal
Drâa-Tafilalet
Rabat
Rabat-Salé-Kenitra
Fez-Meknes
Meknes

Properties features in Morocco

cheap
luxury
About Morocco

Nestled in Northern Africa, Morocco is a culturally and historically diverse sovereign state. The country’s largest city is Casablanca while the smaller Rabat is the capital. It is home to a population of over 35 million people and is one of the largest economies in Africa. Over the years, modern Morocco is a blend of various cultures, ethnicities, and influences. It enjoys a stable and consistently growing economy thanks to participation of various sectors including tourism, agriculture and energy.

Moroccan tourism

Tourism is one of the most important sectors that play a major role in the Moroccan economy. It is ranked as one of the top travel destinations in the world and draws in millions of visitors each year. Most of the tourists are drawn to the country due to its religious and historic significance. Being the home for many ancient sites and monuments, Morocco contains important examples of historic architecture from the Roman and Islamic empires. Additionally, there are many other tourism activities that you can partake in such as trekking, hiking, ecotourism and wildlife excursions.

Buying Moroccan property

Apart from a few restrictions on foreigners buying agricultural lands, acquiring property in Morocco is relatively easy and short. The country is a prime choice for the real estate market due to a rapidly growing economy and increasing demand from tourists and visitors from around the globe. It is easy to get cost-effective deals on lucrative property whether you are looking to relocate permanently or just as an asset. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get access to the thousands of properties readily available across the country. They will smoothen out the process of choosing and owning your ideal property in no time at all. Morocco is also rich in culture and diversity making it one of the top destinations in the real estate market worldwide.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir