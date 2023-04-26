Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kazakhstan

restaurants
1
business for sale
1
6 properties total found
Established business in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Established business
Almaty, Kazakhstan
5 610 m² Number of floors 12
€ 5,374,369
Commercial in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Almaty, Kazakhstan
5 274 m² Number of floors 6
€ 3,461,458
 Price below market to 50%! Business center with commercially profitable location fo…
Commercial in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Karaganda, Kazakhstan
60 000 m²
€ 16,438,282
Corporate complex & Laquo; Vogelfabrik & Raquo; includes the following facilities: 1. & laqu…
Commercial in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Karaganda, Kazakhstan
960 m²
€ 1,621,420
Exclusive commercial property, location - Street Retail & nbsp; & nbsp; in the most prestigi…
Restaurant in Dzhezdy, Kazakhstan
Restaurant
Dzhezdy, Kazakhstan
890 m² Number of floors 4
€ 910,910
RESTAURANT COMPLEX in cans. Experienced restaurateurs know how important it is to have diffe…
Commercial in Almaty Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Almaty Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan
521 m²
€ 2,277,275
GOLF and business have long been effectively coexisting. Agree that no meetings in restauran…

