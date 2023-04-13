Hungary
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Buek, Hungary
93 m²
€ 81,274
Commercial
Roenoek, Hungary
850 m²
€ 346,944
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
128 m²
€ 111,375
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
336 m²
€ 667,714
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
92 m²
€ 113,511
Commercial
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
22 m²
€ 33,386
Commercial
Koeszeg, Hungary
270 m²
€ 106,834
Commercial
Buek, Hungary
41 m²
€ 64,101
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
107 m²
€ 66,745
Commercial
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 685 m²
€ 667,714
Commercial
oriszentpeter, Hungary
1 056 m²
€ 427,337
Commercial
Bajansenye, Hungary
751 m²
€ 934,799
Commercial
Szentgotthard, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 133,543
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
2 644 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
127 m²
€ 72,086
Commercial
Ostffyasszonyfa, Hungary
660 m²
€ 79,859
Commercial
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
762 m²
€ 106,567
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 582,246
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
87 m²
€ 135,464
On Sárvár in the downtown on central but quiet place, three shops opening developed, 80 nm b…
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
179 m²
€ 183,680
A distinguished shop at which parameters are is a salesman or a publisher in the city's cent…
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
188 m²
€ 103,090
downtown, Perint party stores for sale!
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
3 158 m²
€ 252,559
In Sárvár centre salesman it according to the depot of nearly 20 undertakings working eating…
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
97 m²
€ 126,280
Rare opportunity! On Szombathely beside Fő tér street side 97 nm shops resumed freshly engin…
Commercial
Szarvaskend, Hungary
54 503 m²
€ 335,215
*******SZUPER LEHETŐSÉG!!!!!!******* Does he want to be Ön single real wonderful immovable …
Commercial
Buek, Hungary
504 m²
€ 160,720
On Bük salesman onto the 30 year pasts can be considered, made go in with guests providing, …
