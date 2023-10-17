UAE
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Commercial real estate in Pest megye, Hungary
Budakeszi jaras
13
Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
13
Cegledi jaras
12
Vaci jaras
12
Szigetszentmiklos
10
Vac
10
Szentendrei jaras
9
Toeroekbalint
9
Cegled
8
Dunakeszi
8
Budaoers
7
Kistarcsa
7
Dunavarsany
6
Pilisvoeroesvar
6
Aszodi jaras
5
Erd
5
Nagykoroes
5
Nagykoroesi jaras
5
Dabasi jaras
4
Vecsesi jaras
4
Show more
Show less
Clear all
149 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
360 m²
€1,16M
Recommend
Commercial
Uello, Hungary
50 000 m²
€1,33M
Recommend
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
330 m²
€820,148
Recommend
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
182 m²
€307,395
Recommend
Commercial 12 bathrooms
Erd, Hungary
12
580 m²
3-storey, NEW BUILT apartment building with 6-10 apartments for sale, 580 sqm floor area + t…
€1,14M
Recommend
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
1 350 m²
€1,04M
Recommend
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
475 m²
€732,651
Recommend
Commercial
Solymar, Hungary
500 m²
€910,136
Recommend
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
972 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Szokolya, Hungary
580 m²
€1,26M
Recommend
Investment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
200 m²
€228,175
Recommend
Commercial
Aszod, Hungary
129 m²
€115,369
Recommend
Commercial
Goed, Hungary
44 m²
€43,445
Recommend
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
322 m²
€308,228
Recommend
Commercial
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
600 m²
€642,677
Recommend
Commercial
Erd, Hungary
220 m²
€167,096
Recommend
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 611 m²
For sale in Nagytárcsa, at the M0 motorway junction, easily accessible location, is an indus…
€3,75M
Recommend
Commercial
Toekoel, Hungary
250 m²
€758,358
Recommend
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
180 m²
€215,682
Recommend
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
821 m²
€2,57M
Recommend
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
10 577 m²
€1,04M
Recommend
Commercial
Ujszilvas, Hungary
395 m²
€82,263
Recommend
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
375 m²
If you have a plan but don't have the space for it, there are now many opportunities for var…
€1,41M
Recommend
Commercial
Vac, Hungary
662 m²
€642,420
Recommend
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
272 m²
€383,035
Recommend
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
827 m²
For sale: An industrial building with a large disc built in 2015, featuring a steel frame an…
€1,41M
Recommend
Commercial
Gyoemro, Hungary
34 m²
€66,581
Recommend
Commercial
Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
928 m²
€1,67M
Recommend
Investment
Vac, Hungary
266 m²
€273,369
Recommend
Investment
Vac, Hungary
266 m²
€273,369
Recommend
