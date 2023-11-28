Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pest megye, Hungary

Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
13
Erdi jaras
12
Gödöllő Regional Unit
12
Dunakeszi jaras
11
Vaci jaras
10
Cegledi jaras
9
Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
9
Toeroekbalint
9
115 properties total found
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 401 m²
€403,615
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyal, Hungary
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
Area 1 760 m²
€1,67M
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyal, Hungary
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
Area 1 004 m²
€928,700
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyal, Hungary
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
Area 508 m²
€495,300
Leave a request
Commercial in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Commercial
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Area 4 616 m²
€3,97M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 444 m²
€563,967
Leave a request
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€81,092
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Area 502 m²
€314,919
Leave a request
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 330 m²
€839,521
Leave a request
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 182 m²
€314,656
Leave a request
Commercial 12 bathrooms in Erd, Hungary
Commercial 12 bathrooms
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 12
Area 580 m²
3-storey, NEW BUILT apartment building with 6-10 apartments for sale, 580 sqm floor area + t…
€1,17M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 475 m²
€747,932
Leave a request
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Area 972 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Szokolya, Hungary
Commercial
Szokolya, Hungary
Area 580 m²
€1,29M
Leave a request
Commercial in Aszod, Hungary
Commercial
Aszod, Hungary
Area 129 m²
€118,095
Leave a request
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 322 m²
€314,243
Leave a request
Commercial in Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€655,219
Leave a request
Commercial in Erd, Hungary
Commercial
Erd, Hungary
Area 220 m²
€170,357
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 2 611 m²
For sale in Nagytárcsa, at the M0 motorway junction, easily accessible location, is an indus…
€3,83M
Leave a request
Commercial in Toekoel, Hungary
Commercial
Toekoel, Hungary
Area 250 m²
€773,158
Leave a request
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€220,181
Leave a request
Commercial in Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 821 m²
€2,62M
Leave a request
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 10 577 m²
€803,036
Leave a request
Commercial in Ujszilvas, Hungary
Commercial
Ujszilvas, Hungary
Area 395 m²
€83,868
Leave a request
Commercial in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 375 m²
If you have a plan but don't have the space for it, there are now many opportunities for var…
€1,44M
Leave a request
Commercial in Vac, Hungary
Commercial
Vac, Hungary
Area 662 m²
€654,957
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 272 m²
€391,024
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 827 m²
For sale: An industrial building with a large disc built in 2015, featuring a steel frame an…
€1,44M
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyoemro, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 34 m²
€67,970
Leave a request
Commercial in Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 928 m²
€1,71M
Leave a request

