Realting.com
Hungary
Commercial
Pest megye
Commercial real estate in Pest megye, Hungary
115 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
401 m²
€403,615
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
1 760 m²
€1,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
1 004 m²
€928,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
508 m²
€495,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 616 m²
€3,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
444 m²
€563,967
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
50 m²
€81,092
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
502 m²
€314,919
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
330 m²
€839,521
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
182 m²
€314,656
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 12 bathrooms
Erd, Hungary
12
580 m²
3-storey, NEW BUILT apartment building with 6-10 apartments for sale, 580 sqm floor area + t…
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
475 m²
€747,932
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
972 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Szokolya, Hungary
580 m²
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Aszod, Hungary
129 m²
€118,095
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
322 m²
€314,243
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
600 m²
€655,219
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Erd, Hungary
220 m²
€170,357
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 611 m²
For sale in Nagytárcsa, at the M0 motorway junction, easily accessible location, is an indus…
€3,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Toekoel, Hungary
250 m²
€773,158
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
180 m²
€220,181
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
821 m²
€2,62M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
10 577 m²
€803,036
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ujszilvas, Hungary
395 m²
€83,868
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
375 m²
If you have a plan but don't have the space for it, there are now many opportunities for var…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vac, Hungary
662 m²
€654,957
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
272 m²
€391,024
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
827 m²
For sale: An industrial building with a large disc built in 2015, featuring a steel frame an…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoemro, Hungary
34 m²
€67,970
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
928 m²
€1,71M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
