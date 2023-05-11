Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pecs, Hungary

28 properties total found
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 24 m²
€ 0
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€ 105,222
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€ 216,395
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 33 m²
€ 45,957
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 13 m²
€ 16,203
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€ 275,500
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€ 216,395
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€ 365,166
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 215 m²
€ 54,099
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€ 28,402
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€ 36,490
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€ 148,744
Commercial 1 bathroom in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
€ 622,600
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 33 m²
€ 48,689
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 480 m²
€ 175,821
Office in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 160 m²
€ 84,806
Pécs-on Mecsekoldali részén 160m2-es onto an inhabitability classified as an office suitable…
Office in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
€ 78,108
In Pécs downtown, central, after all on quiet place salesman it: -2. upstairs one - 119 nm…
Office in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
€ 100,428
Pécs, office-rooms in an office block which can be hit on his central, place to which close …
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 300 m²
€ 189,697
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 182 m²
€ 160,936
Downtown business on cool place ! You are if you are thinking about opening time you would m…
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 71 m²
€ 91,940
On one of a Pécs suburb's busiest parts, in Táncsics Mihály utcában, 71 m-es shop salesman! …
Office in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€ 275,890
Pécs the offices with a different size of which possession can be taken promptly in an offic…
Office in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 172 m²
€ 89,664
Pécs on Zsolnay Vilmos úton, Kodály on place frequented in a centre's vicinity onto selling …
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 123 m²
€ 344,863
With a level raised in his present state with new building on Pécs for sale szerkezetkész,3*…
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€ 91,963
In a condominium being founded on street side, frequented place in Pécs downtown can be tied…
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€ 457,518
I offer a fully-equipped, self-supporting riding centre for sale in a greenbelt, on place to…
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€ 80,468
In downtown's heart the marriage in the yard of my setting space salesman it 70 nm, business…
Office in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 121 m²
€ 114,954
Pécs for sale, in Király utcában, a patinated building it 121 nm offices, which are fine art…
