Commercial real estate in Pecs, Hungary
28 properties total found
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
24 m²
€ 0
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
42 m²
€ 105,222
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
58 m²
€ 216,395
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
33 m²
€ 45,957
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
13 m²
€ 16,203
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
120 m²
€ 275,500
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
200 m²
€ 216,395
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 365,166
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
215 m²
€ 54,099
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
63 m²
€ 28,402
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
63 m²
€ 36,490
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
200 m²
€ 148,744
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1
311 m²
€ 622,600
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
33 m²
€ 48,689
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
480 m²
€ 175,821
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
160 m²
€ 84,806
Pécs-on Mecsekoldali részén 160m2-es onto an inhabitability classified as an office suitable…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
119 m²
2
€ 78,108
In Pécs downtown, central, after all on quiet place salesman it: -2. upstairs one - 119 nm…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
200 m²
2
€ 100,428
Pécs, office-rooms in an office block which can be hit on his central, place to which close …
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 189,697
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
182 m²
€ 160,936
Downtown business on cool place ! You are if you are thinking about opening time you would m…
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
71 m²
€ 91,940
On one of a Pécs suburb's busiest parts, in Táncsics Mihály utcában, 71 m-es shop salesman! …
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 275,890
Pécs the offices with a different size of which possession can be taken promptly in an offic…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
172 m²
€ 89,664
Pécs on Zsolnay Vilmos úton, Kodály on place frequented in a centre's vicinity onto selling …
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 123 m²
€ 344,863
With a level raised in his present state with new building on Pécs for sale szerkezetkész,3*…
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
90 m²
€ 91,963
In a condominium being founded on street side, frequented place in Pécs downtown can be tied…
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 457,518
I offer a fully-equipped, self-supporting riding centre for sale in a greenbelt, on place to…
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 80,468
In downtown's heart the marriage in the yard of my setting space salesman it 70 nm, business…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
121 m²
€ 114,954
Pécs for sale, in Király utcában, a patinated building it 121 nm offices, which are fine art…
