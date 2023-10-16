UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Hungary
Northern Hungary
Commercial real estate in Northern Hungary, Hungary
Gyoengyoesi jaras
13
Gyoengyoes
10
Egri jaras
7
Ozdi jaras
7
Mezokoevesdi jaras
5
Miskolci jaras
5
Ozd
5
Petervasarai jaras
5
Eger
4
Hatvani jaras
4
Retsagi jaras
3
Salgotarjan
3
Salgotarjani jaras
3
Tokaj
3
Tokaji jaras
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
69 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Investment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
360 m²
€321,446
Recommend
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
58 m²
€308,331
Recommend
Commercial
Taktaharkany, Hungary
2 131 m²
€925,000
Recommend
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
97 m²
€66,604
Recommend
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
420 m²
Nature and comfort come together at this exceptional property in the Mátra forest environmen…
€1,29M
Recommend
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
115 m²
In Mátraderecske, at the beginning of Jókai utca, the Colorado beer bar, which has been oper…
€21,858
Recommend
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
20 950 m²
€3,86M
Recommend
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
160 m²
In this stunning location, where you and your guests can relax in harmony with nature, a 160…
€324,018
Recommend
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
422 m²
€192,868
Recommend
Commercial
Batonyterenye, Hungary
7 129 m²
€1,28M
Recommend
Commercial
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
19 174 m²
€2,31M
Recommend
Commercial
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
1 344 m²
€640,321
Recommend
Commercial
Bank, Hungary
750 m²
€541,493
Recommend
Commercial
Hort, Hungary
2 000 m²
€651,596
Recommend
Commercial
Poroszlo, Hungary
520 m²
€136,293
Recommend
Commercial
Hatvan, Hungary
366 m²
€359,763
Recommend
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
19 m²
€42,546
Recommend
Commercial
Buekkszentkereszt, Hungary
450 m²
€391,938
Recommend
Commercial
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
1 500 m²
€3,07M
Recommend
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
360 m²
€282,873
Recommend
Commercial
Alsozsolca, Hungary
2 000 m²
In the industrial part of Felsőzsolca, we offer a meat processing plant for Sajó-Hús Kft, wh…
€1,29M
Recommend
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
4 886 m²
€3,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
407 m²
€391,908
Recommend
Commercial
Buekkzserc, Hungary
825 m²
An iconic hotel inn in the mountains is for sale in Bükkzsérc, at the southern foot of the B…
€334,304
Recommend
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
300 m²
In the north-western part of Mezőkövesd, next to the main road 3, a 17,686 m² Gip 1.2 indust…
€360,020
Recommend
Commercial
Bogacs, Hungary
900 m²
For sale in Bogács, a pension built in 2005, which has been continuously developed and expan…
€425,459
Recommend
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€987,000
Recommend
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€16,760
Recommend
Commercial
Monok, Hungary
200 m²
€283,639
Recommend
Commercial
Sarud, Hungary
2 970 m²
€1,67M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Northern Hungary
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL