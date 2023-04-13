Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Bács-Kiskun
Kecskemeti jaras
Commercial real estate in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
41 m²
€ 98,555
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
132 m²
€ 295,450
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
41 m²
€ 100,958
Commercial
Helvecia, Hungary
515 m²
€ 400,361
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
280 m²
€ 425,000
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 147 m²
€ 507,462
Commercial
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 050 m²
€ 1,041,634
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 614,297
In Kecskemét, next to the new Mercedes factory a 7030qm industrial field for sale. It has a …
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 681,068
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
420 m²
€ 237,706
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
250 m²
€ 552,706
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
481 m²
€ 416,653
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 300 m²
€ 1,282,010
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
835 m²
€ 1,068,342
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
420 m²
€ 167,154
For sale, a 420 sqm shop built in a civic house, built on a 705 sqm plot, in an extremely ea…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
162 m²
€ 109,208
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
76 m²
3 Floor
€ 84,469
Kecskemét in downtown's heart 3 room flats salesman it a liftman was being built in 2000 in …
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
115 m²
€ 95,813
On frequented place, in Kecskemét downtown, it even onto lawyer's office's forming, excellen…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
136 m²
€ 191,353
KECSKEMÉT IS A SHOP SELLING IN HIS CENTRE! He is developed for an office currently, but his…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
106 m²
€ 121,688
Well made go in building consisting of 4 shops salesman. For an any kind of activity with a …
Commercial
Orgovany, Hungary
398 m²
€ 204,343
Kecskemét selling in our extraordinary offer 30 km-es his catchment area a complete health p…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 84,722
110 nm shops, an office are for sale in Kecskemét Széchenyiváros busy junction. DISTINGUISHE…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 401,799
On Kecskemét for sale, an introductory main road GKSZ area, 50%-ig constructible, altogether…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
580 m²
€ 176,792
A multi-functional shop, a depository, industrial one is immovable on the part of Kecskemét …
Commercial
Lajosmizse, Hungary
280 m²
€ 126,280
FOOD PRODUCERS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY INTO EARNERS' ATTENTION On Lajosmizse frequented par…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
536 m²
€ 505,119
* GUESTHOUSE SALESMAN! * To Kecskemét downtown very near, beside a busy road, on 1769 nm pl…
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
120 m²
€ 89,544
In Kecskemét downtown, a shopping yard it 25 nm shops together with the 123 nm flats belongi…
